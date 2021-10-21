Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of Agilysys worth $43,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agilysys by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agilysys by 30.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $142,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock worth $710,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.