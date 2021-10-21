Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,192,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.22% of LendingClub worth $39,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LendingClub by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in LendingClub by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingClub news, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

