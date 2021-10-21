Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.52 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $39,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BMRN stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

