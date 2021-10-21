Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.74 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of SJW Group worth $39,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after purchasing an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.40. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

