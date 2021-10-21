Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.79 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Southwest Gas worth $39,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

