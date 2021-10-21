Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.97 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Cinemark worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,789,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $24,292,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

