Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.08 Million Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.37% of Regional Management worth $40,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 15,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $604.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.