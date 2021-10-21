Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.15 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,295,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of Genworth Financial worth $40,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 201,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,960,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

