Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.33 Million Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.61% of NextGen Healthcare worth $40,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after acquiring an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

