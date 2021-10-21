Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.78 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Paylocity worth $40,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 27.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 24.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 83.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 232.11 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.17.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $4,392,703.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock valued at $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.