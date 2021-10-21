Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.87 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,876,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Ambev worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ambev by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,399,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,900 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712,753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ambev by 0.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,396,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,986,000 after acquiring an additional 257,446 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 0.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

