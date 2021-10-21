Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.12 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $41,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $511.92 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

