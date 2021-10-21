Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $41,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 436,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 177,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after buying an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,446,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

