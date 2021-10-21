Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.77 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of Veeco Instruments worth $41,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 767.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.