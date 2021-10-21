Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.93 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $41,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

