Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.65 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.