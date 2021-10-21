Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.85 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.11% of Schneider National worth $42,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.