Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.66 Million Stock Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.06% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $43,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

