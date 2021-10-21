Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.92% of Varex Imaging worth $41,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 102,830 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,863,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

VREX stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

