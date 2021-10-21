Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.10% of Triple-S Management worth $42,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTS opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

