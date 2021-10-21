Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 15,239 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of Lands’ End worth $39,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 209,485 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $780.33 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million. Research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

