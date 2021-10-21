Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 66,029 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.99% of Consolidated Communications worth $43,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 51.1% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 464,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter worth $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 120.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

