Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,170 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Portland General Electric worth $39,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

