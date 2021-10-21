Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 90,558 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.12% of TimkenSteel worth $39,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $327.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

