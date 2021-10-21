Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 1,083,824 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,083,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,787,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Global Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Industrial news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.12. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

