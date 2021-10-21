Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.19% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $42,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.