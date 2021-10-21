Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 101,848 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.59% of H&E Equipment Services worth $43,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $43.51 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

