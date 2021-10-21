Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 130,411 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $43,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after buying an additional 820,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after buying an additional 251,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,164,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

BDN opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

