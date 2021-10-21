Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,513 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.56% of America’s Car-Mart worth $42,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $116.50 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

