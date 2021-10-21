Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 157,317 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.67% of Harmonic worth $40,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLIT stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -918.08, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

