Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,014 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of City worth $39,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 448.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in City by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $78.19 on Thursday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

