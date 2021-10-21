Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,391 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.86% of American Vanguard worth $42,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $4,970,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.