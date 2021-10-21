Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 32,177 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,177 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.32.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

