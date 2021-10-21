Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,888 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.01% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

