Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 62,115 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of ALLETE worth $42,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

