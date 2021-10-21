Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,652 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,334 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 92,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of TripAdvisor worth $43,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,943 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 17.8% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,923.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,924 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,223 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TripAdvisor by 341.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.