Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,669 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.54% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $40,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $782.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

