Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Ubiquiti worth $42,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

UI opened at $324.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.17. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.87 and a 1-year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.