DinoSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.14 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00068225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00102598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,066.90 or 1.00033634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.59 or 0.06456577 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 100,909,515 coins and its circulating supply is 48,739,038 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

