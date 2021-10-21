Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.44

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.44 and traded as low as $51.97. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $52.85, with a volume of 1,946,813 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $384,000.

