Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.68

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 9617768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

