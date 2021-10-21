Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $41,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFS opened at $132.99 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

