Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,733 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 968.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,656 shares during the period.

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.58. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

