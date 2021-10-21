DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 110,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,327,459 shares.The stock last traded at $52.02 and had previously closed at $52.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

