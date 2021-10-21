DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of DocuSign worth $40,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $271.26 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -315.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.60 and its 200-day moving average is $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.