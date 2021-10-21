Dodge & Cox Acquires 2,900 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

