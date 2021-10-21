Dodge & Cox Boosts Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,960 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 327,573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 173,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,927,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE AMX opened at $17.69 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

