Dodge & Cox Buys 1,954 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Force Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 87.6% during the second quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Synopsys by 184.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Synopsys by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $315.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.