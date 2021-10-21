Dodge & Cox Buys 6,401,400 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,401,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.25% of Itaú Unibanco worth $144,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 121.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,729,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 948,065 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $3,383,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $287,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.