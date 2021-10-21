Dodge & Cox Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

